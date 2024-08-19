Uttarakhand Bus Rape Case: Minor Girl Gang Rape in Bus at Dehradun Bus Stand; Five Arrested

A disturbing case of rape involving a minor girl has emerged from a Uttarakhand Roadways bus traveling from Delhi. The Dehradun police, under the leadership of SSP Ajay Singh, have acted quickly, arresting five suspects, which include the bus driver and conductor. The investigation is still ongoing, and the medical report has not yet been received. The victim, a girl from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, is reportedly in a disturb mental state following the incident. Preliminary reports indicate that the assault took place on the night of August 12, shortly after she arrived in Dehradun from Delhi's ISBT around 12:30 AM. The incident became known in the early hours of August 13 when the girl was discovered in distress.

Sarojini, a supervisor from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) at ISBT, reported that the girl was found in an upset condition between 2 and 2:30 AM. Although there were no visible injuries, there are concerns about possible internal injuries. The girl has since been placed in a welfare center for additional support. SSP Ajay Singh stated that a guard at a Maggi shop on platform 1 of Dehradun ISBT found the girl. At first, she appeared mentally distressed and could not provide details about the incident or her identity. It was only after counseling on August 16 that she revealed her origins in Moradabad and her journey from Delhi to Dehradun.

The main suspect has been identified as the bus driver from Bhagwanpur Wala. The other suspects include a second driver, a cleaner, a sanitation worker, and a cashier. All five suspects, who reside in Majra, Buggawala, and Bhagwanpur, are in custody. A village head from Moradabad has confirmed the girl's identity, mentioning that she often wandered away from home and appeared mentally unstable. SSP Singh highlighted that security measures at ISBT are being reviewed, and further investigations are pending the outcome of the medical and forensic reports from the two buses involved in the case. The accused have been named as Dharmendra Kumar, Devendra, Ravi Kumar, Rajpal, and Rajesh Kumar Sonkar.