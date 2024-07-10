Uttarakhand By-Election Violence: Muslims Allegedly Attacked on Way to Vote in Manglaur Bypoll; Disturbing Videos Surface

Several people from the Muslim community were injured in violence that broke out in Uttarakhand’s Manglaur Vidhan Sabha constituency during the voting for the by-polls on Wednesday, July 10.

Manglaur Congress candidate Qazi Nizamuddin alleged that miscreants also opened fire near the polling booth, though police said there is no confirmation of this. The clash broke out at the Libberheri booth when voting was underway.

"Miscreants have been openly firing. This is the murder of Democracy. There is also news of someone being injured. There was no ambulance or any other measures taken to take the injured to hospital," said Nizamuddin.

A video surfaced on the internet showing injured Muslim men being sent back from the polling booth without casting their votes after reportedly being severely beaten with sticks. Police personnel are also seen in the video.

Expressing concern, former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said it is a matter of serious situation.

“Bullets were fired. People were injured. Our candidate, Qazi Nizamuddin, staked his life to send them to the hospital for treatment. Such kind of incidents are also being reported from other places. Congress voters are being intimidated and stopped from reaching the booths. This is murder of democracy and a serious situation.” Rawat told news agency PTI.

By-elections are being held in two assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand, including the Manglaur seat. The constituency previously represented by Sarwat Karim Ansari of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) became vacant last year following his demise on October 30.