Uttarakhand: Chamoli residents receive free grains under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

Chamoli, July 21 Residents of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand are among the millions of beneficiaries availing free food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a flagship public welfare scheme of the Central government. As part of this initiative, over 80 crore economically weaker individuals across the country receive wheat and rice free of cost every month.

Local beneficiaries have expressed gratitude for the scheme, calling it a lifeline for the poor.

“Thanks to this scheme, we are receiving free ration every month, which ensures that our kitchen stoves keep burning,” said Hori Lal, a beneficiary from Chamoli.

Devendra Kandhari, a ration dealer, said, “This is truly a great initiative for the underprivileged. It has helped families immensely. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Modi for launching this scheme.”

Launched in 2020 in response to the economic distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, PMGKAY aimed to provide food security during the crisis. The government allocated approximately 1,118 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of food grains over 28 months during Phases I to VII, with a planned financial outlay of Rs 3.91 lakh crore.

Recognising the continued need, the government extended the scheme, making food grains completely free of cost for one year starting January 1, 2023.

The scheme covers beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), including those in Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) categories. Prior to this, food grains were provided at subsidised rates - Rs 3 per kg for rice, Rs 2 per kg for wheat, and Rs 1 per kg for coarse grains.

In a major relief for the underprivileged, the Central Government has further extended the distribution of free food grains for five more years, effective January 1, 2024. This step ensures sustained food security and aims to eliminate the financial burden on the poor while promoting nationwide implementation of NFSA in a uniform and efficient manner.

Additionally, the integration of One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) has made ration access seamless across the country. Under this initiative, beneficiaries can collect their entitled food grains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS), irrespective of their location, thus enabling full portability and flexibility.

Currently, out of the intended coverage of 81.35 crore beneficiaries, around 80.67 crore individuals are successfully receiving food grains at zero cost, according to government data.

