Uttarakhand CM announces 2-day special Assembly session on state’s silver jubilee

Dehradun, Oct 13 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced a special two-day Assembly session to celebrate 25 years of the creation of the hill state.

"This is our Silver Jubilee year. Over the past 25 years, our state has progressed through many ups and downs. Since its formation, there has been a long journey of development. To discuss this in the Assembly, a two-day special session has been decided, and the dates will be announced soon,” he said.

Uttarakhand was created on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of India, after being carved out of northern Uttar Pradesh. Initially named Uttaranchal, it was officially renamed Uttarakhand in 2007.

The decision to create the new hill state followed decades of sustained activism and protests by the hill people, who felt neglected by the government in Lucknow and sought a separate state to preserve their distinct cultural identity and address specific developmental challenges related to the mountainous terrain.

Earlier, CM Dhami reiterated the BJP-led state government’s focus on youth and employment generation. "The youth and students of our state have always been our top priority. Over the past four years, our government has transparently provided more than 25,000 jobs.”

Speaking to media persons, he said, “Our youth have secured employment and succeeded in various examinations. Recently, a complaint was received regarding an exam centre, and a committee was formed to investigate. Based on the committee’s report, action was taken, and the exam was cancelled.”

Assurance zero tolerance towards attempts to rig recruitment exams, he said, “Our effort will be to conduct this exam again in a fully transparent manner, leaving no scope for shortcomings. We will monitor the process closely."

Earlier, speaking at an event, he also highlighted the measures taken to improve the health services.

“Our government is continuously working with the resolve to provide better health facilities to the residents of the state. In this direction, 207 types of pathological tests have now been made completely free in the government hospitals of the state. Our effort is that every citizen gets timely and accurate testing and quality treatment, so that no person is deprived of treatment due to economic reasons,” he said.

Addressing an event in Srinagar, Pauri Gadwal, to mark the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC)- 2025, the Chief Minister highlighted that cooperative banks’ customers have increased threefold under the BJP government, and the total money deposited in these institutions has risen to Rs 16,000 crore.

He also highlighted that the government has raised the MSP of Mandwa grain, a locally grown finger millet, from Rs 42.90 per kg to Rs 48.86 per kg for the benefit of farmer cooperatives.

