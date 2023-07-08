Uttarakhand: CM Dhami conducts surprise inspection of 'Kavad Patti' in Haridwar, directs officials of proper arrangement for 'Kanwariyas'

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 8 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a surprise inspection of 'Kavad Patti' at Haridwar's Shankaracharya Chowk on Saturday following the ongoing Kawad Yatra.

CM sought feedback from the officials about the arrangements made by the administration for the Kanwariyas coming from different states.

During his visit, CM also felicitated the Kanwariyas by showering flowers on them. CM also interacted with interacted them, inquired about their well-being and took feedback about the various arrangements made by the government.

While inspecting the temporary medical camp located at Shankaracharya Chowk, CM Dhami directed the officials to ensure adequate arrangements related to the health of the Kanwariyas along their routes.

CM participated in the program organized at Om Pul, near Damkothi, Ganga Ghat, Haridwar and welcomed Shiv devotees who had come from different states to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand by washing their feet and offering them Gangajal as a mark of respect.

During this, he planted saplings in Damkothi and conveyed a message of environmental protection and clean Kavad Yatra. Notably, the Kanwar yatra is going on in Uttarakhand which started on July 4. The Chief Minister also said that serving the Kanwariyas is an act of virtue for all.

"The state government has made adequate arrangements for health camps, toilets, parking, tin sheds, and rest places at various places for the Kavad Yatra. This year the arrangements have been improved more than last year", said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister added that this year also a large number of Kanwariyas are expected to come to Uttarakhand for which the administration is fully prepared.

