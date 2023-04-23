Uttarakhand CM Dhami expresses condolence over death of UCADA officer, directs for inquiry

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 23 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday expressed condolence over the tragic death of a finance controller, UCADA, Amit Saini, in Kedarnath after he came in the range of the rotor blades of a helicopter, an official statement issued from the CMO said.

According to the statement, the CM has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family members.

"The Chief Minister directed concerned authorities to investigate the cause of the accident. Along with this, instructions have been given to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future", the CMO said in its statement.

The CM also directed the officials to ensure that safety standards are followed while boarding and disembarking the passengers from the helipad during the travel period, the statement added.

Earlier Sunday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

According to a senior DGCA official, Kestrel Aviation Augusta 119 helicopter VT-RNK was picking up the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) team from Kedarnath helipad on Sunday when the incident took place.

While boarding the helicopter with rotors running one passenger walked into the tail rotor and sustained fatal injuries. A detailed investigation will be conducted into the matter, he added.

DGCA officials said that they are coordinating with UCADA members to get more details into the incident. Finance Officer Amit Saini of UCADA died after being hit by the rotor blades of a helicopter in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Sunday, officials said.

