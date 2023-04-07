Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates 36 schemes worth crores in Kaladhungi

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], April 7 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated 36 schemes worth Rs 95 crores and 9 lakhs, and also laid the foundation stone for various development projects in Kaladhungi of Uttarakhand's Nainital, an official release from the state government said.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "Today's day will prove to be helpful in ushering in a new era of development in Vidhansabha Kaladhungi. These 36 schemes are related to public interest areas like construction of motorways, development of drinking water and irrigation potential."

He further stated that the foundation for the future of this area has been laid through these schemes, and after completion of the schemes, there will be all-round development of the area. 8012 families in the area will be benefitted from the drinking water scheme, he added.

The Chief Minister said that strict anti-copying law has been implemented in the state for transparency in examinations. This month 4 competitive exams are being conducted and requests for vacant posts have been sent to the commission.

"The state government will provide three gas cylinders to Antyodaya families, implement the system of horizontal reservation for the women of the state, prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code, enact a law to stop forced conversions and implement a new education policy. Be it implementing new sports policy, making strict anti-copying law, giving 10 per cent horizontal reservation in government jobs to state agitators and their dependents, all of these have been done by the government", CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated two schemes - Anandpur Tubewell Drinking Water Scheme and Lamachaud Khas Tubewell Drinking Water Scheme costing Rs 159 lakhs in Vidhan Sabha Kaladhungi with an amount of Rs 398 lakhs.

Apart from this, the CM also laid the foundation stone of 34 other schemes for the development of Kaladhungi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor