Uttarakhand CM Dhami thanks PM Modi, govt for financial incentives

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 31 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that Rs 23.28 crore has been sanctioned to Uttarakhand under the Agriculture Development Scheme and Rs 34.66 crore as a financial incentive under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by the Central Government.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for this.

Earlier CM Dhami on Wednesday paid tribute to the first recipient of the highest gallantry award Paramveer Chakra, Major Somnath Sharma of Kumaon Regiment in Kathgodam, Haldw.

"Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami visited the memorial of Paramveer Chakra Major Somnath Sharma this morning and paid tribute to him at his memorial," an official said.

Major Sharma was a part of the Fourth Batallion of the Kumaon Regiment and was posted in Budgam immediately after independence in 1947. He laid down his life while evicting Pakist infiltrators and raiders from Jammu and Kashmir.

