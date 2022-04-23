Uttarakhand CM inaugurates Kranti Diwas Fair, pays tributes to Veer Chandra Garhwali

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 'Kranti Diwas Fair' and paid floral tributes to Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali, the great hero of the Peshawar incident.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised the importance of the fair.

"I got a chance to come back to the land of heroes. Such programmes are necessary for the coming generations to know about the hard work, sacrifice and struggle of our martyrs," said Dhami.

Chief Minister declared Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Kranti Diwas fair as a state fair and approved various projects including the construction of vehicle parking in Thalisain, approval of repairing unpaved roads under Srinagar Vidhan Sabha, construction of a mini-stadium at Devradi Devi Maidan (Bungidhar), Chauthan, from Chaurikhal.

He also emphasised, "Solution without Choice".

"Our government is working on the motto of 'Solution without Choice'. PM Narendra Modi has a special attachment to Uttarakhand. Under his leadership, this decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand. On the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, Uttarakhand will be the best state of the country," he added.

He also mentioned that the state government was going to make a big decision on the old-age pension scheme in Uttarakhand.

