Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami plants paddy in Khatima, pays tribute to hard work of farmers

Dehradun, July 5 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to the fields on Saturday and joined the farmers in planting paddy saplings.

The Chief Minister keenly participated in the traditional paddy farming in Khatima and described the experience as a ‘revival of old memories’.

CM Dhami also paid tribute to the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication of the farmers and stated, “Farmers not only form the backbone of our economy but also remain the carriers of our culture and traditions."

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also offered worship to God through the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand’s “Hudkiya Baul”.

“The farmers of the state have always served this sacred land with their tireless efforts. Attachment to one's roots fosters a sense of existence and identity,” he said.

Notably, the heartwarming gesture of Chief Minister Dhami came as an inspiration towards the preservation of the rural culture of Uttarakhand and also the importance of farmers and traditional folk arts.

The Chief Minister has constantly advocated for green and clean surroundings while extending unwavering support to initiatives that work towards this goal.

Last month, CM Dhami planted Sita Ashoka sapling at his official residence on the occasion of World Environment Day, as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also called upon people to participate in the initiative and plant at least one tree for the protection of the environment.

“Conservation of nature and environment is both our cultural heritage and responsibility. Under the leadership and guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign has been started to promote environmental conservation,” Dhami wrote in a post on X.

