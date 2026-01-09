Uttarakhand CM recommends CBI probe in Ankita Bhandari murder case

Dehradun, Jan 9 In a significant development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the high-profile murder case of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, respecting the heartfelt request and sentiments of her grieving parents.

The announcement comes amid renewed public outrage and widespread protests across the state, triggered by recent controversies including leaked audio clips and allegations of a "VIP" involvement.

Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh, went missing in September 2022. Her body was later recovered, leading to the arrest of the resort owner Pulkit Arya (son of a former BJP leader) and two associates.

The state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a woman IPS officer, which conducted a swift and thorough probe. All accused were denied bail throughout the process, and a chargesheet was filed.

In May 2025, the lower court convicted the three and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

CM Dhami emphasised that the state government acted with complete sensitivity, impartiality, and firmness from the outset, ensuring strong legal representation and justice. He highlighted that the process demonstrated the government's commitment to transparency and fairness.

The case regained national attention recently due to circulated audio clips on social media, leading to separate FIRs and on-going investigations.

Amid mounting public pressure, including mass protests demanding a CBI inquiry to probe deeper angles (including the alleged "VIP" factor), Ankita's parents met CM Dhami and formally requested a CBI investigation.

Speaking emotionally, the Chief Minister described Ankita as "our sister and daughter" and stated that the government's objective has always been — and will continue to be — to deliver justice in a fair, transparent, and sensitive manner. "No fact or evidence will be overlooked," he affirmed.

CM Dhami reiterated the state's unwavering dedication to securing complete justice for Ankita Bhandari.

The decision to hand over the case to the CBI reflects the government's respect for the family's wishes and its resolve to address all concerns impartially.

This move is expected to bring fresh momentum to the investigation and provide closure to the family and the people of Uttarakhand, who have long sought deeper accountability in this tragic incident. The state government has assured full cooperation with the CBI in the coming days.

