Uttarakhand: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Visits Badrinath Dham With Her Family (Watch Video)

The Chardham Yatra, which began on April 30 in Uttarakhand, continues continuously, with more than 6,25,000 pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Dham and 4,35,000 devotees at Badrinath Dham so far this year. Despite inclement weather and rain, pilgrims have been in high spirits at Chamoli and Badrinath Dham, 9174 pilgrims have visited Sri Hemkund Sahib since the doors were open. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, with her family also visited Badrinath. A video of the her coming out of the temple has been shared by Badri Kedar Samiti.

After the darshan CM Rekha greeted everyone and clicked photos with the members. Samiti also gifted her miniature of Badrinath temple. Rekha Gupta also took a holy dip at the revered Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar, followed by a special pooja and prayers offered to Goddess Ganga.

Badrinath, Uttarakhand: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visits Badrinath Dham with her family



(Video Source: Badri Kedar Samiti) pic.twitter.com/vVyEiGNoWs — IANS (@ians_india) June 2, 2025

Speaking to the media after the rituals, CM Gupta said, "After completing nearly 100 days in office, I have come to this sacred land of Haridwar in Uttarakhand and took a holy dip in the Ganga along with my family. Bowing at the feet of Maa Ganga, I pray for a Viksit Bharat, in which Delhi too plays its part and moves forward as a model of prosperity for the nation."