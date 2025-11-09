Uttarakhand Earthquake: 3.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Bageshwar, People Rush Outdoors

A mild earthquake shook parts of Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district on Sunday afternoon, prompting brief panic among residents. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:40 PM IST and measured 3.6 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was recorded in Bageshwar itself, at a latitude of 30.02°N and longitude of 79.95°E, with a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremors were felt for a few seconds, causing people to step outdoors as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, no casualties or damage to property have been reported so far, officials confirmed after preliminary assessments.

Also Read: 'Even Hindu Dharma is not registered': Mohan Bhagwat on legal status of RSS

Local residents experienced the tremors while many were engaged in routine Sunday activities. Some were working in fields, while others relaxed on rooftops in the afternoon sun when the ground suddenly shook. District Disaster Management Officer Shikha Suyal stated that although the earthquake’s epicenter was within Bageshwar, there has been no confirmation of losses or structural damage. She urged citizens to remain calm yet alert, emphasizing that people should avoid panic during such natural occurrences. Authorities also advised following earthquake safety guidelines, including staying in open spaces, avoiding weak structures, and remaining attentive to official updates.