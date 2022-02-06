Uttarakhand elections: EC notice to BJP over Harish Rawat's morphed photo

The Election Commission of India (EC) has sent notice to Uttarakhand BJP on Saturday for allegedly posting a morphed photo of Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat on social media.

This notice followed after the Congress complained to the state election commission alleging the BJP trying to give the senior Congress leader a communal colour by depicting him as a Muslim cleric.

Taking the allegations of the Congress seriously, the Election Commission of India has served a notice to the Uttarakhand BJP and sought their response within 24 hours, serious sections have been mentioned in the notice.

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday filed his nomination from Lalkuwa Assembly Constituency for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Polling for the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly will take place on 14 February and counting on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor