Uttarakhand Encounter: Dacoit With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Killed in Gunfight With Haridwar Police, One Suspect Escapes

A dacoit with a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head was killed in an encounter with Haridwar police on the night of Sunday, September 16. According to reports, the deceased criminal was involved in a robbery at the Balaji Jewelers showroom in Haridwar.

Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal stated that the criminal, who was injured in the gunfight and taken to the hospital, was declared dead upon arrival. Another suspect managed to escape. SSP Dobal confirmed that the deceased had been involved in a dacoity along with four others.

"In the encounter, one person was injured and later declared dead at the hospital. Another person escaped, and we are actively trying to arrest him. Our investigation has revealed that the deceased was part of a gang involved in a dacoity with four others. He had a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head. The investigation is ongoing, and we expect to arrest the other individuals involved soon," SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal added.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal says, "In an encounter, a person who was injured and brought to the hospital has been declared dead. One person escaped and we are trying to arrest him as well. In the investigation, it has been found that this person… pic.twitter.com/sz1vWM8QUS — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

SSP Dobal also mentioned that a thorough police check had been underway since 9:30 pm under the leadership of SP City. During this operation, information was received that several suspects had attempted to flee near the Bahadarabad Pathri Roh bridge. When police tried to stop them in the Bahadarabad area, the criminals opened fire and fled towards the bridge, where their bike slipped. They then abandoned the bike and ran towards the forest.

As the police pursued them, the criminals once again opened fire, leading to an encounter. In the retaliatory firing, one criminal was shot, while the other managed to escape. The injured suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Upon receiving the information, SSP Dobal and senior officials arrived at the scene.