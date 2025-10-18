Uttarakhand Ex-CM Harish Rawat Narrowly Escapes Car Accident Near Meerut

Former CM of Uttarakhand and senior Congress leader, Harish Rawat narrowly escaped after his car met with an accident near MIT College on Meerut-Delhi-Dehradun Highway. The accident took place on Saturday and Harish Rawat's condition is stable.

According to ANI information, the politician's car collided with another vehicle and its bonnet got severely damaged. Reports indicate Rawat was driving when a vehicle swerved in front of him near Kankerkheda.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, Rawat lost control, causing his car to hit other vehicles and crash into a highway divider, severely damaging the front of his car. Authorities responded quickly, reinforced Rawat's security, and provided alternate transportation to his destination.

Locals who witnessed the accident highlighted the risks posed by heavy traffic and reckless driving on the highway, which often lead to similar mishaps. The crash also caused temporary congestion, creating a traffic jam for a brief period.

