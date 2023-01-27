Uttarakhand: Gangotri, Yamunotri Dhams to open on April 22 while Kedarnath Dham to open on April 26

The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 26 and those of Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on April 22, after winter break, informed the temple committee on Friday.

Preparations for the 'Char Dham Yatra' also started as soon as the date of opening of the doors of Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri was fixed.

The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will open the following day- on April 27.

The portals of Badrinath Temple, located in the landlocked snowy region, are currently closed for the winter break.

Almanac calculation was done during the religious function organised on the occasion of Basant Panchami in Rajdarbar Narendra Nagar on Thursday.

The date of opening of the temple doors was decided by religious rituals. It was decided that the temple would open at 7.10 am on April 27.

Located in the Garhwal Hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of the Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham', which also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor