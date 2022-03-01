Uttarakhand: Gates of Kedarnath shrine to be opened to the public on May 6

The gates of Kedarnath temple will be thrown open for the public on May 6 at 6:25 am.

This announcement was made at Omkareshwar temple, Ukhimath, the winter seat.

Meanwhile, Kedarnath doli will leave from Ukhimath for Kedarnath on 2 May.

The doors of Kedarnath situated in the Himalayas, known as the 11 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, will open for the common devotees. The date of opening of the doors of Badrinath Dham has already been fixed on May 8 on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the date of opening of the doors of Lord Kedarnath was announced in Omkareshwar temple at Ukhimath, the seat of Panch Kedar. Before the opening of the doors, Kedar Baba's doli will leave for Kedarnath from Omkareshwar temple at Ukhimath.

Earlier in the morning, Rudrabhishek of the Lord was performed in the Omkareshwar temple, the seat of Panch Kedar, after performing special worship of Lord Omkareshwar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor