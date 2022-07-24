Uttarakhand govt directs districts to increase surveillance to control COVID spread in state

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday directed all the districts in the state to increase surveillance to prevent new cases of COVID-19.

As per the information from Uttarakhand Health Ministry, the state has been observing a significant rise in Covid cases for the last two weeks, which took the rate of infection close to 14 per cent on Saturday.

After reporting the increased cases of Covid infection in the state, the government issued directions for its prevention. The Directorate General of Health has also issued an advisory for the same.

As per Uttarakhand's 6 pm Health Bulletin, it recorded 260 positive cases on July 23, which took the state's total cumulative covid positive cases (since January 1) to 95,808."103 people recovered from the infection on Saturday. Out of the 2,060 samples sent for testing on Saturday, 1,040 Active cases were reported from the state," it read.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Health Secretary in charge and Director of the National Health Mission Dr R Rajesh Kumar toldthat the guidelines of the government regarding COVID infections were in place. "The government is ensuring that all the precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing also take place," he said.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that with a slight drop in the reported Covid infections, India has recorded 20,279 new cases after 3,83,657 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, 87.25 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the country so far.

With the current rate of COVID-19 active cases at 0.35 per cent, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,52,200, while its daily positivity rate currently and weekly positivity rate stands at 5.29 per cent and 4.46 per cent, respectively.

The Ministry, via its official report, also informed that the country has also seen 18,143 recoveries in the last 24 hours which took the total recoveries in India to 4,32,10,522, with the current recovery rate at 98.45 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

