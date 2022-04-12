Uttarakhand Govt instructs bureaucrats to do self-assessment on ACRs

The Uttarakhand government has instructed the bureaucrats to do a self-assessment on annual confidential reports (ACRs) by April 22.

In this regard, Secretary Personnel Arvind Singh Hayanki has sent these instructions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Secretary, Additional Secretary and all the District Magistrates.

According to Hiyanki, it has been said that in the financial year 2021-22, it is necessary for the IAS officers working in the state to get self-assessment done in their CR.

According to the Secretary Personnel, for this, the work results of the concerned officers have been generated on the website so that the Chief Minister and the Minister can register their views on it.

The bureaucrats have also been instructed to record the intention of their subordinate officers on the CR as a review officer so that the annual entry can be completed within the prescribed period.

( With inputs from ANI )

