Uttarakhand Govt Presents Annual Budget of More Than Rs 89,000 Crore for Financial Year 2024–25

On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand government introduced the annual budget exceeding Rs 89,000 crore for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly. During the presentation of the budget, State Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal emphasized its inclusivity, highlighting its goal of fostering the development of Uttarakhand.

The budget is scheduled for passage on March 1 following several days of debate in the house. The five-day budget session of the Uttarakhand assembly commenced yesterday. The Governor of the state, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd), addressed the House, highlighting the achievements of the state government during the current fiscal year, notably including the passage of India's first Uniform Civil Code.

By passing a legislation on the UCC in accordance with the vision of our Constitution-makers, the Assembly has made Uttarakhand the first state in the country to bring uniformity in all the laws related to personal civilian matters, Singh added.