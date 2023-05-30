Uttarakhand govt suspends Kedarnath Yatra registration

The Uttarakhand government has suspended registrations of new tourists to visit Kedarnath Dham for the next three days citing huge footfall. This decision was taken to avoid overcrowding as a large number of tourists have registered for the Yatra. As per the Tourism Department, both online and offline registration has been stopped.

A maximum of 13,000 pilgrims can visit Kedarnath per day as the daily limit has been set by the state government citing the convenience for pilgrims and smooth conduct of the yatra. The portals of Kedarnath situated in the upper Garhwal Himalayas were opened on April 25 after nearly six months of their closure during the winter season.

On April 30, the state government issued an advisory for the pilgrims to check the weather conditions and make appropriate arrangements for the yatra. 'It may be noted that intermittent rain and snowfall continue in Kedarnath Dham. All the devotees coming to Kedarnath Dham from the country and abroad have been informed by the government to check the weather forecast before going to Kedarnath Dham and have been asked to carry enough warm clothes," as per the official sources.