Uttarakhand Guv pays tribute to Kargil heroes at Cheedbagh on 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas

Dehradun, July 26 In a solemn and stirring tribute to the indomitable courage of India's fallen heroes, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd), Governor of Uttarakhand, laid a wreath at Cheedbagh, Shaurya Sthal in Dehradun on Saturday to mark the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Organised by the Uttarakhand Sub Area, the wreath-laying ceremony honoured the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War. The Governor paid heartfelt homage to these valiant warriors, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and courage in defending the nation's sovereignty.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates India's historic victory in Operation Vijay against Pakistani intruders in the high-altitude battlegrounds of Kargil. It is a day of pride, remembrance, and national unity, paying homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives to uphold the tricolour.

The commemorative event in Dehradun witnessed the presence of several distinguished military and civil dignitaries, including Major General MPS Gill, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area; Rear Admiral Peush Pawsey, Joint Chief Hydrographer, NHO Dehradun; and Brigadier RS Thapa, Station Commander, Garhi Cantonment. The gathering also included veterans from all three services, Veer Naris, their families, and retired officers such as Captain Yashika Hatwal Tyagi, who played an active role in Operation Vijay.

Adding a patriotic fervour to the occasion, a ceremonial march past was conducted by contingents of 120 students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Army Public School, and NCC cadets. Their spirited participation reflected the values of nationalism and discipline deeply ingrained in the younger generation.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Gurmit Singh highlighted the importance of commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas and remembering the unparalleled sacrifices made by India’s brave soldiers. He reiterated the unwavering support of the nation and the armed forces towards Veer Naris, ex-servicemen, and their families.

“Their sacrifices are a beacon of inspiration for every citizen. We must carry forward their legacy by contributing to the honour and security of our great nation,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with a solemn pledge by all present to uphold the spirit of patriotism and emulate the courage and dedication of the Kargil heroes.

All military stations and formations of the Uttarakhand Sub Area are observing Kargil Vijay Diwas with similar ceremonies, reaffirming their commitment to national service and honouring the memory of the fallen.

