Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: 4 Tourists Killed, Two Injured As Chopper Crashes Near Uttarkashi Forest

At least four people were killed after a helicopter crashed near Gangotri in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday morning, May 8. As per the information, the incident took place close to Bthe hagirathi River below Nag Mandir. Rescue team, including Indian Army, Disaster Management QRT and team 108 ambulance, rushed to the spot.

🚨 BREAKING: Helicopter crashes near Gangotri, Uttarakhand, close to Bhagirathi River below Nag Mandir, Gangani. Police, Army, Disaster Management QRT, Team 108 Ambulance, teams dispatched to the site. More details awaited.



#Uttarakhand#Gangotri#IndianArmyForces… pic.twitter.com/9AlhAkvvNO — Sanjana Singh (@RSSinsider3632) May 8, 2025

There were six people on board when the chopper crashed in the forest area of Uttarkashi, of which four are reportedly dead and two are seriously injured. The helicopter was flying from Dehradun to the Harsil helipad.