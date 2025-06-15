Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: Chopper Services to Kedarnath Suspended Across Char Dham Shrines; Check Alternate Options

The Kedarnath district administration has suspended helicopter services across Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand until further notice after a chopper crash took place near Guptkashi, claiming the lives of seven people, including an infant, on Sunday morning, June 15. The ill-fated chopper took off from Kedarnath Dham at around 5.20 am and was en route to Guptkashi. The chopper lost its altitude due to low visibility, which occurred because of severe weather conditions in the Kedarnath forests. The crash took place in the hills remote area of Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

The deceased passengers on board were identified as Rajveer (Pilot), Vikram Rawat, Vinod, Trishti Singh, Rajkuma

Shraddha, Rashi – a 10-year-old girl. Their age has not been revealed yet.

After the helicopter tragedy, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have jointly decided to suspend all helicopter services operating in the Char Dham region until further notice.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered strict measures to restrict copper operations and services and asked that a standard operating procedure (SOP) be prepared, which includes thorough checks on the helicopter's technical status and proper weather examination prior to every take-off.

The office of Dhami said that the technical team would be constituted to examine the entire spectrum of helicopter services and draft this SOP to ensure that the operations are safe, transparent, and strictly in accordance with national aviation regulations.

Alternate Options to Travel to Kedarnath Shrine

1. Travelling to Gaurikund

Those travelling to Gaurikund, the nearest spot to Kedarnath, can travel by road. Pilgrims typically begin their trek from Haridwar or Rishikesh, both pilgrim towns well connected by train and road. For pilgrims who want to travel by air, the nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport at Dehradun. From there, they can take a taxi or bus service to Sonprayag, the roadhead to Gaurikund. A short jeep ride shared by others at Sonprayag takes one to Gaurikund.

2. Gaurikund to Kedarnath

The 8 km stretch from Gaurikund to Kedarnath is steep in places, but it is well-maintained and well-equipped with basic facilities such as rest huts, food stalls, and medical tents. According to News 24 Online, the trek is 6 to 8 hours for a healthy person.

Assisted Travel: Ponies, Pithu, and Dolis

For those who cannot trek the entire distance:

• Ponies/Mules: Suits moderate assistance. Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 one way.

• Palanquins (Dolis): Four-bearer carry, for ailing or elderly pilgrims. Rs 4,000–Rs 9,000.

• Pithu (Porters): Assist in carrying small children or baggage.

These are government-authorised services and may be booked on arrival at Gaurikund.

"Today, Aryan Aviation Bell 407 helicopter VT-BKA operating flight on sector Shri Kedarnath ji- Aryan Helipad, Guptkanshi, was involved in an accident. There were five passengers, one infant and one crew member on board. The helicopter took off at 05:19 hours for Guptkanshi and crashed near Gaurikund. As a precautionary measure, DGCA has already reduced the frequency of helicopter operations to Char Dham and is carrying out enhanced surveillance and reviewing the operation for any further action. The AAIB would investigate the accident, said DGCA..