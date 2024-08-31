Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: Defective Chopper Airlifted by Indian Army's MI-17 Falls Mid-Air in Kedarnath (Watch Video)

Published: August 31, 2024 09:49 AM

A defective helicopter, which was broken during a landing at the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand, fell into mid-air on Saturday, August 31, after the towing rope snapped from the Indian Army copper MI-17.

The incident occurred during the recovery operation by the Indian Army, where a defective chopper crashed into the field in Kedarnath. The accident was caught on camera. As of now, there were no immediate reports of injury or casualties.

