Uttarakhand: Helicopter En Route to Kedarnath Makes Emergency Landing on Highway in Rudraprayag Due to Technical Fault (Watch Video)

Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand (June 7, 2025): A major accident was narrowly avoided on Saturday when a private helicopter carrying passengers faced a technical failure and had to make an emergency landing on a highway near Kedarnath. According to the reports, the helicopter was heading towards the Kedarnath shrine when the problem occurred. The pilot safely landed the helicopter on the expressway in Guptkashi area of Rudraprayag district. This quick action prevented a possible serious accident.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | A private helicopter en route to Kedarnath Dham made an emergency landing in Guptkashi of Rudraprayag district due to a technical fault. All the people on board the helicopter are safe: Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order Dr V Murugeshan



CEO of UCADA has… pic.twitter.com/Zj1SLluZ7N — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2025

According to Dr V. Murugesan, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order in Uttarakhand, six people were on board, including the pilot. The helicopter took off from the helipad at Badasu in Sirsi. During the emergency landing, the pilot suffered minor injuries.

Read Also | Indore's Missing Couple Mystery: New CCTV Footage Surfaces Showing Their Last Moments Before Disappearance in Shillong (VIDEO)

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) CEO confirmed that due to the technical fault, the helicopter could not return to the helipad and was forced to land immediately on the highway.

Officials said the situation was handled promptly and no further damage occurred. The incident is under investigation.