Uttarakhand: Illegal Shrine Demolished in Roorkee’s Piran Kalyar Area

The Uttarakhand government has launched an anti-encroachment drive in Uttarakhand's Roorkee’s on Wednesday morning, November 26. The Roorkee administration demolished an illegal shrine that had been built on land allocated in the Piran Kalyar area to the Health Department.

According to reports, despite repeated administrative notices, the structure was not demolished after which authorities arrived on site with a bulldozer and, under tight police and revenue department security, bulldozed the alleged unauthorised structure on Wednesday.

As per news agency IANS, the shrine had been constructed without legal permission on government land allocated to the Health Department, which had been unlawfully occupied in the Piran Kalyar area.