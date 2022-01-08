Uttarakhand imposes fresh COVID curbs - No political rallies till January 16

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases the Uttarakhand government has imposed fresh restrictions in the state, including a prohibition on political rallies and protests till January 16.As per guidelines, all schools and anganwadi centres will also remain closed in the state till January 16.A night curfew has also been imposed in the state from 10 pm to 6 am, the order issued on Friday said. All business establishments and markets will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 10 pm. Shopping malls, gyms, cinema halls, spas, salons, amusement parks, theatres, auditoriums will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity.

Sports institutions, stadiums and playgrounds are allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity while swimming pools and water parks will remain closed till January 16.All kinds of public events, including entertainment, education, cultural, will not be allowed till January 16.The order permitted funeral and marriage-related gatherings with a maximum of 50% of hall capacity in both open and closed spaces. Political rallies and protests in the poll-bound state will not be allowed till January 16.Hotels, restaurants, food joins and dhabas will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity and with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. However, home delivery and takeaways of food items should be encouraged, the order read. Conference halls, spas and gyms at hotels are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.