Uttarakhand: Laksar SDM severely injured in road accident near Landhaura, driver killed

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Uttarakhand's Laksar, Sangeeta Kanojia was severely injured in a car accident that took place near Landhaura on Tuesday, while her driver died on the spot.

"The accident took place near Landhaura when a truck rammed into their (Kanojia's) vehicle," said District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey.

"However, the driver died on the spot, while Kanojia was brought to the hospital for treatment. Doctors say she is responding and we are hopeful for her speedy recovery," he added.

A police investigation into the incident is underway. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor