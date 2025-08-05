Uttarakhand: Landslide Hits Railway Track Near Haridwar’s Kali Temple (Watch Video)

Heavy rainfall in Northern parts of India has created flood like situation in many areas. Uttarakhand is currently experiencing heavy rainfall in many parts including Haridwar. Due to heavy rainfall a landslide occurred near Kali Temple. Debris were seen on the railway track on the upper road. Met department once again issued a serious warning in Uttarakhand.

After receiving information railway staff reached to location to see the impact of the landslide. Authorities are currently working to clear the site. In video shared by IANS it can be seen that the part of the mountain near by railway track falling. In next part debris and large part of rock can be seen lying on the railway track. As of now no casualties reported .

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Due to heavy rainfall, a landslide occurred near Kali Temple, causing debris to fall onto the railway track on the upper road. Upon receiving the information, railway staff and police rushed to the spot pic.twitter.com/g1iGDJtCqY — IANS (@ians_india) August 5, 2025

On other hand A red alert has been declared for the next 3 hours for 9 districts of the state Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarkashi.. Heavy to very heavy rains, strong winds and lightning are expected at different places in these districts. People have been advised to stay in safe places during this period and avoid unnecessary travel.