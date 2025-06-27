Uttarakhand Landslide: Kedarnath Highway Blocked After Boulders and Debris Continue to Fall in Rudraprayag Due to Heavy Rain (Watch Video)

The Kedarnath Highway was closed on Friday morning, June 27, after landslides struck Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district. Boulders and debris slipped down from nearby mountains, blocking the movement of pilgrims en route to Kedarnath Dham. The incident took place near Munkatiya, following heavy rainfall that has lashed Rudraprayag district over the past three days, triggering landslides at several locations. The district administration, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), is working to rescue pilgrims via forest paths.

A total of 1,269 devotees had been rescued from the landslide zone as of 11 am on Thursday and safely transported to Sonprayag. District authorities have issued advisories urging pilgrims to avoid risky areas for photographs and selfies and to remain vigilant during adverse weather conditions.

Landslide in Uttarakhand

Also Read | Train services remain disrupted in parts of NE due to landslide; restoration work underway.

Videos shared on social media show boulders and debris sliding down the mountainside, blocking vehicles on the highway and the Sonprayag shuttle service route. As the boulders fell, panic broke out among the pilgrims, with scenes of screaming and a stampede captured on video.

Kedarnath Highway Shut for Traffic

Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: Landslides have again closed the Kedarnath Highway at Munkatiya, blocking pilgrim movement. Boulders and debris continue to fall due to heavy rain. SDRF and NDRF are rescuing pilgrims through forest paths. Continuous monitoring is underway to ensure… pic.twitter.com/9JaeOqUTn0 — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2025

Earlier on Thursday, a bus carrying 20 passengers veered off the highway in Rudraprayag district. At least three bodies have been recovered, while nine others remain missing in the Alaknanda River. The bus was en route from Rudraprayag to Badrinath when the accident occurred around 7:50 am, officials said.

“Three people have been confirmed dead, including Vishal Soni (42) from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, Dreamy (17) from Surat in Gujarat, and Gauri Soni (41) from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh,” said Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde.