Uttarakhand Landslide: Motor Route to Kedarnath and Badrinath Highway Obstructed, Yatra on Hold After Heavy Rainfall

Continues rainfall in Uttarakhand has resulted in cloud burst and landslide in many areas. In Rudraprayag district motor route to kedarnath Dham is obstructed between Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to debris. On other hand Mandakini River flowing from Kedar Valley is also in spate. In in Chamoli district, the Badrinath National Highway has been blocked at multiple locations, including Devgni (between Lambagad and Hanuman Chatti), Kanchan Nala in Badrinath, Bhenrepani near Pipalkoti and Kameda in Gauchar. Karnaprayag-Gwaldam Motor Road at Bainoli is blocked disrupting regular vehicular movement in the region after tree fell on the road.

Talking about the natural disaster in Rudraprayag SP Akshay Pralhad Konde informed IANS that in order of safety of public and devotees, Kedarnath Yatra has been suspended until further orders. He said, the public has been stop where they are for the safety. Due to the possibility of stones falling at some places on the pedestrian path between Gaurikund and Kedarnath and the route being obstructed, movement has been temporarily closed.

Following the natural disaster police force is on alert throughout the entire district, including the pedestrian path to Kedarnath Dham. The water levels of the Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers passing through the district have risen, so avoid going near the riverbanks. According to the weather forecast, a red alert has been issued for the next few hours today. Authorities have requested general public and devotees to avoid unnecessary travel and stay safe wherever they are.

The IMD forecast stated that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places across several districts, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat and Pauri Garhwal. It further warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are likely at isolated locations in all districts of the state.