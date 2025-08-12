Uttarakhand legal services team visits Dharali to check on support for disaster-hit victims

Uttarkashi, Aug 12 A team from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is visiting Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district to ensure that disaster victims are receiving necessary support, including psychological and medical assistance from the concerned authorities.

Legal Services Authorities in Uttarakhand provide aid and support to disaster victims through various schemes and initiatives. These include legal awareness programmes, access to compensation schemes, and help in availing government relief measures.

The authorities also coordinate with other agencies to ensure that victims receive essential psychological and medical assistance.

Speaking to IANS, DLSA Secretary and Civil Judge Sachin Kumar said, "NALSA has a scheme called 'Legal Services to Disaster Victims,' which was introduced in 2010. To implement this scheme, we are conducting field visits. Due to road closures, our team could not reach earlier, but now we are going by air. We will assess whether the victims are getting their basic needs -- food, clothes, shelter -- fulfilled."

The visiting team comprises around 10-12 members, including senior advocates, women advocates, NGOs, NDRF and SDRF personnel, and doctors. They will conduct field visits and prepare a report to be submitted to the High Court.

"One of our teams is in Dharali and is reviewing the situation. No one is injured as of now. The tourists have been rescued, and only locals remain in Dharali. We are visiting to ensure that they are receiving the basic relief items," Kumar added.

Uttarkashi Bar Association President Mahavir Prasad Bhatt told IANS, "As per the directions of the Supreme Court and High Court, under the leadership of the District Judge (Senior Division) and the DLSA Secretary, we are visiting the disaster-affected area of Dharali."

"We will assess the condition of the victims and check whether they are receiving all essential items required for daily life. As of now, the government is doing its bit, and we will ensure this continues. Later, a report will be prepared and submitted to the High Court," he added.

The DLSA ensures free and competent legal aid to eligible persons, spreads legal awareness among the public -- particularly targeting the beneficiaries of social legislations -- and provides assistance through the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System.

It also determines the amount of compensation to be given to victims as per the provisions of the Victim Compensation Schemes of 2013 and 2020, among other responsibilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor