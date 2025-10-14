Uttarakhand: Man Arrested for Stabbing Friend to Death After Drinking Over Money Issue

Uttarakhand: Man stabbed a friend to death in Haridwar over monetary transactions. Following which, police have arrested accused Rohit who lives Bahadrabad village. According to reports this incident took place on Monday, October 13 2025.

During interrogation, Rohit revealed that on the evening of October 12th, he and his friend, the deceased Saurabh, went to a liquor shop in Mahadi. After drinking, they returned to Ambedkar Nagar Market, Bahadrabad. There, they exchanged verbal abuse and a scuffle over a transaction of Rs 1,200.

Saurabh slapped him and intending to take revenge on Saurabh, he took a knife from his home and went to Saurabh's house and stabbed him multiple times. Saurabh was left bleeding and badly injured. After brutal attack he then fled the scene. Meanwhile, the young man died on the way to AIIMS.

