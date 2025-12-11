Uttarakhand: Man-Eating Leopard Killed in Pauri After Terrorising Gajeld Village

A man-eating leopard was eliminated by the forest department for terrorising Gajeld village in Pauri district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, December 10. Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Forest Department had deployed a special team of hunters.

After a continuous search and tracking from a distance, the team successfully neutralised the wild animal. The government has assured that vigilance and patrolling in the affected area will be strengthened to prevent any such incidents in the future. The Chief Minister has assured the villagers that the state government is fully committed to ensuring their safety and protecting their lives.

Recently, the same leopard attacked a woman named Kanchan Devi in Pauri's Pokhra block. She sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to AIIM Rishikesh. At the time of the attack, she was in her field and was cutting grass when suddenly a leopard pounced on her.

Locals in the area heard her cries for help and began hurling the wildcat with stones, forcing it to retreat. Earlier, Rajendra Nautiyal was mauled to death by a leopard in Gajald. While officials wwere interactingwith villages and a leopard attacked the livestock of another family in the area.