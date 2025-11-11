Uttarakhand man injured in Delhi blast was in Chandni Chowk for wedding shopping

New Delhi, Nov 11 A young man from Gadarpur in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district was among those injured in the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station. The injured man has been identified as 28-year-old Harshul Setia.

According to information received, Harshul, son of Sanjeev Setia, is a resident of Saraswati Vihar Colony in Gadarpur. His father said that Harshul is scheduled to get married in February. He had travelled to Delhi with his mother, brother, and fiancee for wedding shopping. They were shopping in a lane opposite the blast site when a shard of glass from the explosion struck Harshul on the head.

Sanjeev Setia said he received a phone call last evening informing him about his son’s injury. He added that Harshul is now safe and in stable condition. Following the advice of security agencies, he declined to make further comments.

He said he is leaving for Delhi to bring his son and family back home. After Harshul’s discharge from LNJP Hospital, the family will return to Gadarpur, where he will introduce his son to the media.

Meanwhile, the white Hyundai i20 car that exploded on Netaji Subhash Marg in Delhi near the Red Fort was parked outside a mosque for nearly two hours before the incident, sources said.

The police managed to piece together the route of the vehicle by obtaining CCTV footage from the area.

The blast took place at around 7 p.m., the police said. The car then took a U-turn near the Old Delhi Railway Station and then headed towards Lower Subhash Marg.

The car slowed down at the traffic signal on Chhata Rail Chowk, and then the explosion occurred, the police said.

It is, however, unclear whether the explosion was meant to take place at the signal or the occupants intended to ram the car into the Red Fort, officials said.

The trail of the car's ownership is also under investigation. It has been found that the car was sold several times.

The vehicle bore the registration number HR26CE7674. It was first registered in 2014 to one Mohammad Salman, a resident of Gurugram. Following this, the car had been sold multiple times.

Salman sold it to a person called Devender, following which it was sold to a person in Ambala.

The current owner of the car remains unknown, and investigators are working on that aspect.

The registered owner, however, is under arrest and being questioned.

Multiple agencies are working on the case.

