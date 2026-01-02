Uttarakhand: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Store Inside Army Camp in Joshimath; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Uttarakhand: A major fire broke out at store located inside an Army camp on the Auli Road in Joshimath, Chamoli district. This incident occurred on January 2nd, 2025 evening, creating panic situation around area.

Video of this incident shared by ANI shows the thick layer of smoke engulfed surrounding area. As of now no casualties have been reported and the cause behind the fire is not known yet.

#WATCH | A massive fire broke out in a store located inside an Army camp on the Auli Road in Joshimath, Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/xr3K2EkikE — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2026

Earlier, fire breaks out in Kishtwar which reportedly gutted 4–5 houses on 1 January, 2025 evening. This incident created panic situation in surrounding areas. Following the fire district administration has rushed fire service teams to the spot to douse of the fire. As of there are no report of any injuries and casualties.

Authorities have safely removed LPG cylinders from houses to prevent further damage. Following the fire the the layer of thick smoke has engulfed the surrounding area.