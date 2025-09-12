Uttarakhand: Natural calamity devastates Uttarkashi; damage pegged at Rs 845 crore

Uttarkashi, Sep 12 The recent natural disaster in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand has dealt a severe blow to the region’s economy and developmental activities, say officials.

District Magistrate Prashant Kumar Arya has shared the information that the estimated loss so far stands at around Rs 845 crore. The disaster has devastated roads, bridges, irrigation canals, drinking water schemes, and rural infrastructure projects, he said. Several houses in villages have been damaged, while large portions of agricultural land and horticultural areas have been washed away. The devastation has created a grave threat to the livelihoods of residents.

Arya assured that every possible assistance will be provided to affected families, and reconstruction efforts will be launched on a war footing.

He said, “We have allocated Rs 845 crore as relief funds for the district. However, this is not the final figure as the damage assessment is still ongoing.”

The District Magistrate further stated that the administration is coordinating closely with both the central and state governments to ensure that normalcy is restored as soon as possible in the affected regions. The massive loss of Rs 845 crore not only highlights the severity of the natural disaster but also signals a deep social and economic crisis. Recurrent natural disasters in the hilly regions continue to pose major challenges for local communities. The biggest challenge now facing the government is recovery and rehabilitation.

Chamoli also hit hard by disaster

In Chamoli district, the disaster has also wreaked havoc. Ankit Pandey, District Supply Officer of Chamoli, reported that relief operations are progressing swiftly in the affected areas of Tharali. The department has supplied adequate amounts of food grains and approximately 2,000 refreshment kits to the affected population.

He remarked, “In several areas, roads have been damaged, cutting off access. In such locations, ration kits have been dispatched through the Tehsil administration. In addition to this, relief materials are being airlifted via helicopters to reach inaccessible regions.”

Pandey added that rations for the months of May and June through August had already been distributed. However, due to the flooding in Tharali, some regions remain cut off due to road blockages. While September rations have reached open-access areas, delivering supplies to remote, blocked regions remains a challenge. The administration is working tirelessly to ensure the swift delivery of relief materials to these isolated areas.

