Uttarakhand: Over 80,000 pilgrims visit Kedarnath Dham on fifth day

On the fifth day of the opening of the doors of Kedarnath Dham, more than 80,000 pilgrims visited Kedarnath Dham and took darshan of Lord Kedarnath.

SP, Rudraprayag, Ayush Aggarwal, toldon the phone that the journey to Kedarnath Dham is going on smoothly and there is a queue among passengers for darshan.

"From the helipad located in Kedarnath Dham to the temple, there is a long queue of devotees to have darshan of God. 6 devotees who came on Kedarnath pilgrimage have also died due to deteriorating health," he added.

Aggarwal also said that in view of the bad weather, the passengers are stopped at Sonprayag and they are being sent from Sonprayag to Kedarnath Dham after the weather turns clear.

( With inputs from ANI )

