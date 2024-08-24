Uttarakhand: Pagnau village swept away as heavy rain lashes Joshimath

New Delhi, Aug 24 Pagnau, a remote village in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, was completely destroyed as heavy rains lashed the area in the early hours of Saturday.

The situation worsened significantly after heavy rainfall on Saturday night, which led to the destruction of almost all houses in the village.

The villagers, already living in fear, are now facing a full-blown crisis as debris, large boulders, and even poisonous snakes and scorpions are being carried into their homes by the ongoing landslides.

The situation became increasingly dire due to continuous landslides and cracks in the terrain that have plagued the area since August last year.

The relentless onslaught of natural disasters has forced the affected families to flee their homes in search of safer locations. The villagers have expressed deep frustration with the local administration, accusing them of inaction and neglect.

According to the villagers, no assistance has been provided, and they fear that the authorities are waiting for a major disaster before taking action.

"Our entire village was washed away, and we were suffering the whole night. The administration has not helped us. The village registrar and collector come and go; they don't do anything for us," a villager said, expressing their frustration.

Another villager said, "Where do we take our cattle, our pets? We are taking all our belongings to the village temple, where everyone has gathered to be safe. The temple doesn't have much space to accumulate everyone and their belongings. Where will we stay?"

Last month, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the Uttarakhand government to submit a detailed affidavit on the actions taken in response to the land subsidence and cracking issues in Joshimath, located in Chamoli district.

This region experienced severe land subsidence earlier in January 2023, leading to the displacement of numerous residents.

The NGT criticised the June report from Uttarakhand's Additional Secretary of Forest and Environment, noting deficiencies, such as the lack of clarity on which agencies are responsible for geological investigations and routine monitoring. The next hearing on this matter is scheduled for October 1.

Moreover, last year, the Supreme Court also sought suggestions from the Union government on forming an expert committee to assess the "carrying capacity" of the ecologically fragile Indian Himalayan region.

This move came after concerns were raised about the environmental and geological dangers posed by unregulated construction, tourism, and hydropower projects in these sensitive areas.

The apex court has emphasised the need for a comprehensive study by expert institutions to understand the region's carrying capacity. It has highlighted the failure of state governments to implement proper planning and regulation, leading to disasters and catastrophic events like in Kedarnath in 2013 and Chamoli in 2021.

