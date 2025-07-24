Uttarakhand Panchayat Elections 2025: Voting Begins at 248 Booths; 1,240 Polling Staff Deployed for Security

Voting for the first phase of Uttarakhand Panchayat elections 2025 began at 8 am on Thursday, July 24 across 248 polling booths in the state. Voting is underway across all 258 booths in the blocks of Jyotirmath, Tharali, Dewal and Narayanbagad without any violence and disturbances.

A total of 1,04,715 voters, including 50,690 women, are expected to cast their votes today. This phase involves elections for 9 district panchayat members, 91 block members, 232 village heads, and 1,662 gram panchayat members. To ensure a smooth and secure voting process, 1,240 polling personnel have been deployed across the booths. Tight security arrangements have been particularly noted at polling centres in Vikasnagar.

Khatima, Uttarakhand: Voting for the first phase of the Panchayat elections began at 8 AM across 248 polling booths. A total of 1,240 polling personnel have been deployed to ensure safety pic.twitter.com/w2XJ0KIMLT — IANS (@ians_india) July 24, 2025

District Magistrate Vandana Singh, speaking to the media in Nainital yesterday, expressed confidence in the election teams' preparedness. She said, “All our preparations for logistics and manpower have been completed. Today, our teams are moving toward the first-phase blocks. Almost all teams have departed for their respective booths with all necessary election materials.”

The second phase of the panchayat poll will take place on July 28 and the counting of votes, also result will take place on July 31.