Uttarakhand paper leak: PMLA court takes note of ED complaint against 17

New Delhi, Dec 9 A Special PMLA Court in Dehradun has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Dehradun, against computer programmer Jaijeet Das and 16 others in connection with a paper leak in examinations conducted by Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), an official said on Monday.

The Prosecution Complaint in a Special Court (PMLA), was filed by November 21, said an ED statement.

The ED initiated an investigation into the case on the basis of FIRs registered by Uttarakhand Police against various persons regarding the paper leak of Village Panchayat Development Officer/Village Development Officer, Exam (2016 and 2021), Forest Inspector Exam (2021) and Secretariat Guards Exam (2021) conducted by the UKSSSC, Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Police, during their investigation, had also seized Rs 47.10 lakh of ill-gotten cash.

The ED investigation revealed that various persons were involved in the leak of the examinations conducted by UKSSSC.

The examination papers were sold to a number of candidates for Rs 10-15 lakh (approx.) per paper by the middlemen and employees of the company, RMS Techno Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd, which was given the task of printing the papers for examination conducted by UKSSSC.

Computer programmer Jaijeet Das was also working for the company, an official said.

The ED probe showed that a huge amount of money was taken by the accused from potential candidates in lieu of leaking the papers to them.

During the course of the investigation, searches under section 17 of PMLA were conducted at various premises of the accused, bank balances to the tune of Rs 1.32 crore were frozen and cash amounting to Rs 15 lakh was seized.

The exam for 196 posts of VPDO was organised by the Commission on March 6, 2016. It was alleged that the OMR answer sheets were kept at a secret place by the culprits for two weeks and changes were made to them in lieu of bribes.

Around 35 job-seekers were enlisted by the Commission which had issued show-cause notices to them, before considering a five-year ban on them.

The exam results declared on March 26, 2016, had kicked up a political storm after two brothers emerged as toppers and 20 applicants from Udham Singh Nagar district got selected. The exam was cancelled on December 1, 2017.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor