Uttarakhand polls: District Election Officer takes stock of security arrangements

District Election Officer and District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar on Tuesday took stock of the security arrangements in an on-site inspection of the strongroom built in Maharana Pratap Sports College at Uttarakhand's Raipur.

During this, he inspected the three-circle security system of the strongroom, installed live CCTV cameras and directed the concerned officer to maintain proper security arrangements and keep a strict vigil on any kind of activity.

The District Election Officer said that except for the polling parties of the Chakrata assembly constituency of the district, polling parties of other assemblies have reached late at night. The polling parties have left the Chakrata assembly and are supposed to reach district headquarters by Tuesday evening.

The counting of votes the Uttarakhand assembly election is on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

