Uttarakhand: Properties worth Rs 2.6 cr of 7 drug smugglers confiscated

Haridwar administration on Friday confiscated movable and immovable properties worth Rs 2.60 crores of seven drug smugglers as part of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's Drug-free Devbhoomi mission.

"Under CM's Drug-free Devbhoomi mission, we identified 7 drug smugglers and confiscated their movable and immovable properties worth Rs 2.60 crore. The crackdown will continue against those indulging in such acts," Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh toldon Friday.

Six of the accused are from Haridwar and one from Saharanpur, police said.

He further said that the action against the accused was taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"In future, more such action will be taken by the police administration," he added.

On Thursday, Uttarakhand CM called on people in the state to come forward to help the government in its pledge to make the state drug-free by 2025.

Dhami inaugurated the de-addiction workshop 'Mission Drugs Free Devbhoomi' at a district jail in Dehradun.

"De-addiction is a very important subject. It is our resolution that by 2025 not even a single person of Devbhoomi should be addicted to drugs," Dhami said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor