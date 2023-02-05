Uttarakhand: Properties worth Rs 3 cr seized from Ankita Bhandari Murder case main accused Pulkit Arya

Property worth Rs 3 crores belonging to Ankita Bhandari murder case main accused Pulkit Arya was confiscated by the District Magistrate, said police on Saturday.

A report was sent to the District Magistrate for confiscation of the property under the Gangster Act.

It may be noted that Pulkit Arya along with his gang members, formed an organized gang and earned illegal money through anti-social activities in his hotel/resort and its surrounding areas in Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal districts of Uttarakhand, added the police.

In relation to which the charge was registered at Laxmanjhula police station of the district under Section 2/3 Gangster Act 1986, which was handed over to the then-in-charge Inspector Lansdowne Manibhushan Srivastava (current in-charge Inspector Kotdwar).

On January 11, the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court Kotdwar, in Uttarakhand approved the narco and polygraph tests of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's son Pulkit Arya, the main accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case.

In the case, consent was taken from Pulkit Arya on behalf of the Judicial Magistrate through video conferencing, after which the verdict was pronounced.

The case pertains to 19-year-old Ankita, whose body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24.She was reported missing for at least six days before the officials found her body.

She worked as a receptionist at a resort run by Pulkit Arya, the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya. Pulkit Arya was arrested for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Two more people - Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar, have also been arrested in the case.

On December 4, the Uttarakhand Police said that the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case is almost complete. The only procedure that remains is the narco tests of the accused, for which they had sought permission from the Kotdwar court to conduct narco and polygraph tests of all three accused.

Earlier, the three accused, including expelled BJP leader's son Pulkit Arya refused to undergo narco and polygraph tests, citing that the SIT did not explain why it wanted to conduct narco and polygraph tests after filing the charge sheet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor