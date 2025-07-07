Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge Washed Away on National Highway to Yamunotri Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch)

A crucial bridge at Ojri on the national highway leading to the pilgrimage site of Yamunotri in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district was washed away following heavy rains in the region on Monday, July 7. The incident has disrupted road connectivity to Yamunotri, a popular destination for devotees and tourists alike.

“Restoration work is currently underway to repair the bridge and restore safe passage as soon as possible,” said a police official.

Ojri Washed Away

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | A bridge at Ojri on the national highway leading to Yamunotri washed away due to heavy rains; restoration work is underway, says Uttarkashi Police.



Meanwhile, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has issued a landslide warning for four districts in Uttarakhand, including Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli. The incident is likely to occur on July 7 and 8 in several subdivisions, including Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Ukhimath, Ghansali, Narendra Nagar, Dhanaulti, Dunda, and Chinyalisaur.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in these regions, significantly increasing the risk of slope failures and road blockages.