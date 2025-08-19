Uttarakhand Rains: Munsiyari-Milam Road and 19 Rural Roads Closed in Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand experienced heavy rainfall last week, with waterlogging and landslides, clouds are still hovering from the mountains to the plains in Uttarakhand and light showers are continuing at some places. Most areas of the state are currently relieved from heavy rains. Light to moderate rains may continue in the state for the next few days. Amid this Munsiyari Milam road and 19 rural roads are closed in Pithoragarh. Stone falling and heavy rainfall led to road closure.

According to the Meteorological Center, there is a yellow alert for heavy rains at some places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun and Nainital today. There is a possibility of lightning and heavy rains with thunder at some places in the remaining districts.

Uttarakhand | Munsiyari - Milam road and 19 rural roads are closed in Pithoragarh due to falling stones and heavy rainfall, say the Police.



Since Monday morning state experienced light to moderate rains and pleasant weather. While the sky cleared up in the evening, clouds returned at night, bringing a continued chance of rain. Some mountain areas also saw continued rainfall, with heavy rains in Uttarkashi causing light landslides and road blockages. The heavy rains in the state are expected to decrease somewhat in the coming days, with moderate rain likely to persist in some locations. Dehradun and most other areas can anticipate partial clouds and heavy rains.