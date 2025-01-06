Uttarakhand Shocker: Minor Hockey Player Raped by Coach in Haridwar Ahead of National Games

A minor hockey player was allegedly raped by her coach in Uttarakhand, officials said on Monday, December 6, reported news agency PTI. The coach, Bhanuprakash (30), who was training players for the upcoming National Games in the state has been arrested and is being questioned after the girl's father lodged a complaint against him on Sunday, SIDCUL police station in-charge Manohar Bhandari told PTI.

State sports minister Rekha Arya visited Haridwar on Monday and suspended the coach who was working on contract. National-level competitions are to be organised in Roshanabad in the coming days as part of the National Games to be held from January 28 to February 14, for which preparations are underway with practice camps being held for players at the Roshanabad Sports Stadium.

Speaking to reporters in Haridwar, the sports minister said the coach's appointment, made on contract, has been cancelled and a recommendation is being made to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to cancel his certificates. "He has committed a crime which is unpardonable. It calls for drastic action," Arya said.

Also Read | UK: PM Keir Starmer defends his work as top prosecutor amid reignition of alleged UK Rape Scandal.

SHO Bhandari said a medical examination of the girl was conducted and a case under Section 64 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 5 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused. A police team inspected the spot and collected important evidence which is being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Bhandari said. Further action will be taken based on facts that emerge during the investigation, he said.