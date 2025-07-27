Uttarakhand Student Accuses Instagram Friend of 3-Year Sexual Exploitation Under Marriage Promise

A BSc first-year student from Rudrapur has accused a Kashipur youth of sexually exploiting her for three years under the false promise of marriage. The relationship reportedly began through Instagram, where they first connected three years ago. On May 20, 2022, the accused allegedly came to Rudrapur and convinced the girl to enter into a physical relationship by assuring her they would marry once she became an adult. Following this, the youth continued visiting her and engaging in sexual relations, often picking her up from her school. The victim claimed that the exploitation continued over several encounters.

The girl stated that when she turned 18, the accused assured her again that they would get married once she turned 20. However, upon reaching that age and asking him to fulfill the promise, he allegedly began abusing her verbally and outright refused to marry. She further added that both the accused and his father's phone numbers have been switched off, making them unreachable. Feeling betrayed and harassed, she approached the authorities and submitted a written complaint to SP Crime Niharika Tomar, seeking legal action against the accused.

Earlier, the victim had filed a report at the Pratappur police outpost in Kashipur, but no progress was made. On June 29, the situation escalated when the accused reportedly called her and issued life threats, demanding she withdraw the complaint. Alarmed by the threat, she again contacted SP Crime. SP Niharika Tomar confirmed that the student had previously approached her and had also disclosed that the incident locations involved Kashipur. In response, instructions have now been issued to the Rampura outpost under Rudrapur Kotwali police to take appropriate action.